Raymond James Financial Inc. Sells 16,253 Shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF $IYC

Raymond James Financial Inc. lessened its position in iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:IYC – Free Report) by 7.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 208,016 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,253 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF were worth $18,373,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Anfield Capital Management LLC bought a new position in iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF in the first quarter valued at $4,454,000. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF by 129.0% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 13,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,212,000 after acquiring an additional 7,730 shares during the last quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC increased its stake in iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF by 252.2% in the first quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 396 shares during the last quarter. WBH Advisory Inc. bought a new position in iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF in the first quarter valued at $230,000. Finally, SPC Financial Inc. raised its position in iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 183,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,169,000 after purchasing an additional 4,517 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IYC opened at $104.05 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a PE ratio of 26.19 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s fifty day moving average is $100.63 and its 200 day moving average is $95.17. iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF has a 52 week low of $77.66 and a 52 week high of $104.25.

The iShares US Consumer Discretionary ETF (IYC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in consumer discretionary equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of US companies that provide consumer services. IYC was launched on Jun 12, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.

