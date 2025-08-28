Raymond James Financial Inc. Sells 18,068 Shares of ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. $SFBS

Raymond James Financial Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:SFBS – Free Report) by 7.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 213,684 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 18,068 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. owned about 0.39% of ServisFirst Bancshares worth $17,650,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in ServisFirst Bancshares by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 164,414 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,581,000 after acquiring an additional 11,194 shares during the period. KBC Group NV raised its stake in ServisFirst Bancshares by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,466 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $204,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in ServisFirst Bancshares in the 1st quarter valued at about $991,000. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in ServisFirst Bancshares by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 21,961 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,814,000 after acquiring an additional 1,321 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in ServisFirst Bancshares by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,056,878 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $87,298,000 after acquiring an additional 3,405 shares during the period. 67.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get ServisFirst Bancshares alerts:

ServisFirst Bancshares Trading Down 0.4%

Shares of SFBS opened at $88.88 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $80.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $79.11. ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. has a twelve month low of $66.48 and a twelve month high of $101.37. The stock has a market cap of $4.85 billion, a PE ratio of 19.45 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

ServisFirst Bancshares Dividend Announcement

ServisFirst Bancshares ( NYSE:SFBS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.01. ServisFirst Bancshares had a return on equity of 15.47% and a net margin of 24.62%.The firm had revenue of $132.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $140.26 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.95 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. will post 5.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 1st were given a dividend of $0.335 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 1st. This represents a $1.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.5%. ServisFirst Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.32%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on ServisFirst Bancshares from $84.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, ServisFirst Bancshares presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $90.50.

View Our Latest Research Report on SFBS

Insider Buying and Selling at ServisFirst Bancshares

In other news, CEO Thomas A. Broughton sold 22,206 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.99, for a total transaction of $1,953,905.94. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 592,588 shares in the company, valued at $52,141,818.12. This represents a 3.61% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 6.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ServisFirst Bancshares Company Profile

(Free Report)

ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for ServisFirst Bank that provides various banking services to individual and corporate customers. It accepts demand, time, savings, and other deposits; checking, money market, and IRA accounts; and certificates of deposit. The company's loan products include commercial lending products, including seasonal, bridge, and term loans for working capital, expansion of the business, acquisition of property, and plant and equipment, as well as commercial lines of credit; commercial real estate loans, construction and development loans, and residential real estate loans; and consumer loans, such as home equity loans, vehicle financing, loans secured by deposits, and secured and unsecured personal loans.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SFBS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:SFBS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ServisFirst Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ServisFirst Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.