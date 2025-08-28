Raymond James Financial Inc. Sells 19,511 Shares of Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. $AXSM

Raymond James Financial Inc. trimmed its position in Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXSM – Free Report) by 11.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 155,075 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,511 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc.’s holdings in Axsome Therapeutics were worth $18,086,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 0.3% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 39,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,621,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Axsome Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. lifted its holdings in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 21.9% in the first quarter. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. now owns 1,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 8.7% in the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 2,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $337,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 5.1% in the first quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 5,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $606,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. 81.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Axsome Therapeutics news, General Counsel Hunter R. Murdock sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.26, for a total transaction of $751,950.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Roger Jeffs sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.03, for a total value of $2,400,600.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 130,974 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,720,809.22. This trade represents a 13.25% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 82,708 shares of company stock valued at $9,288,812 over the last 90 days. 22.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ AXSM opened at $121.86 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $107.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $111.39. The company has a market cap of $6.08 billion, a PE ratio of -24.04 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $75.56 and a twelve month high of $139.13.

Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.92) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.00) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $150.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $140.02 million. Axsome Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 283.22% and a negative net margin of 49.88%. On average, analysts predict that Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.79 EPS for the current year.

AXSM has been the topic of a number of research reports. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price target on Axsome Therapeutics from $184.00 to $189.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Axsome Therapeutics from $160.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 target price on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a report on Monday, August 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded Axsome Therapeutics to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Axsome Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, July 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $190.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and fourteen have given a Buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $178.00.

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of novel therapies for central nervous system (CNS) disorders in the United States. The company’s commercial product portfolio includes Auvelity (dextromethorphan-bupropion), a N-methyl-D-aspartate receptor antagonist with multimodal activity indicated for the treatment of major depressive disorder; and Sunosi (solriamfetol), a medication indicated to the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness in patients with narcolepsy or obstructive sleep apnea.

