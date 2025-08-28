Raymond James Financial Inc. Sells 3,520 Shares of Innospec Inc. $IOSP

Raymond James Financial Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Innospec Inc. (NASDAQ:IOSP – Free Report) by 1.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 187,216 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 3,520 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc.’s holdings in Innospec were worth $17,739,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tsfg LLC bought a new stake in Innospec during the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Innospec in the first quarter valued at approximately $121,000. State of Wyoming boosted its position in shares of Innospec by 167.0% in the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 1,976 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $217,000 after acquiring an additional 1,236 shares during the period. Quantinno Capital Management LP bought a new position in Innospec in the fourth quarter worth $237,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in Innospec by 27.6% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,425 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.64% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Wall Street Zen cut Innospec from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Strong Buy”.

Innospec stock opened at $87.73 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $84.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $90.03. The stock has a market cap of $2.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 112.47 and a beta of 1.07. Innospec Inc. has a 12-month low of $74.10 and a 12-month high of $128.35.

Innospec (NASDAQ:IOSP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $439.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $440.70 million. Innospec had a return on equity of 10.89% and a net margin of 1.08%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.39 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Innospec Inc. will post 6.18 EPS for the current year.

Innospec Inc develops, manufactures, blends, markets, and supplies specialty chemicals in the United States, rest of North America, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company's Fuel Specialties segment offers a range of specialty chemical products that are used as additives in additives in diesel, jet, marine, fuel oil and other fuels.

