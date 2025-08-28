Raymond James Financial Inc. Sells 71,626 Shares of Varonis Systems, Inc. $VRNS

Raymond James Financial Inc. lessened its holdings in Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS – Free Report) by 14.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 420,380 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 71,626 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc.’s holdings in Varonis Systems were worth $17,004,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Varonis Systems by 28.3% in the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,953,810 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $86,807,000 after acquiring an additional 431,306 shares during the period. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC raised its stake in Varonis Systems by 14.7% in the first quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 1,604,558 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $64,904,000 after purchasing an additional 205,781 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Varonis Systems by 52.2% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,542,071 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $62,376,000 after purchasing an additional 529,182 shares in the last quarter. Phoenix Financial Ltd. raised its stake in Varonis Systems by 30.2% in the first quarter. Phoenix Financial Ltd. now owns 1,482,287 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $59,964,000 after purchasing an additional 343,709 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its stake in Varonis Systems by 64.5% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,380,200 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $61,322,000 after purchasing an additional 541,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.65% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Guy Melamed sold 51,889 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.10, for a total value of $2,859,083.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 470,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,930,170.20. This represents a 9.93% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Den Bosch Fred Van sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $300,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 131,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,583,300. This represents a 4.36% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 113,994 shares of company stock valued at $6,408,369 in the last ninety days. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ VRNS opened at $58.49 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The company has a market cap of $6.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -63.58 and a beta of 0.71. Varonis Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $36.53 and a 12 month high of $60.58. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $53.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.07.

Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The technology company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $152.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $147.80 million. Varonis Systems had a negative return on equity of 23.06% and a negative net margin of 17.30%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.05 earnings per share. Varonis Systems has set its FY 2025 guidance at 0.160-0.180 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 0.070-0.080 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Varonis Systems, Inc. will post -0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently commented on VRNS. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price target on Varonis Systems from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Susquehanna boosted their price target on Varonis Systems from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Varonis Systems from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Varonis Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $50.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price target on Varonis Systems from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $60.47.

Varonis Systems, Inc provides software products and services that allow enterprises to manage, analyze, alert, and secure enterprise data in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its software enables enterprises to protect data stored on premises and in the cloud, including sensitive files and emails; confidential personal data belonging to customers, and patients and employees' data; financial records; source code, strategic and product plans; and other intellectual property.

