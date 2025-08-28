RB Global (TSE:RBA) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

RB Global, Inc. (TSE:RBA – Get Free Report) (NYSE:RBA)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$144.70 and traded as high as C$161.62. RB Global shares last traded at C$159.55, with a volume of 207,244 shares changing hands.

Separately, National Bank Financial cut shares of RB Global from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, May 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$150.77 and its 200-day moving average price is C$144.70. The company has a market cap of C$20.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.10, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.28, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.28.

Ritchie Bros. operates the world’s leading marketplace for heavy equipment. The company started as a live auctioneer of industrial equipment, since then it has greatly expanded its operations to include the sale of construction, agricultural, oilfield, and transportation equipment. Ritchie Bros. operates over 40 live auction sites in more than 12 countries, along with online marketplaces, including IronPlanet, Marketplace-E, and GovPlanet.

