Realty Income Corporation $O Shares Bought by Wellington Management Group LLP

Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of Realty Income Corporation (NYSE:O – Free Report) by 10.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 204,821 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,810 shares during the quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $11,882,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of O. Keystone Global Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Realty Income during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. PSI Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Realty Income by 78.3% during the 1st quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 574 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the period. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Realty Income during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 288.0% in the 1st quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 613 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 455 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Realty Income in the 4th quarter worth $37,000. 70.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Realty Income alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

O has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Realty Income from $64.00 to $61.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 5th. Wolfe Research cut Realty Income from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 14th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on Realty Income from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 12th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Realty Income from $65.50 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Realty Income from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.82.

Realty Income Stock Performance

Shares of Realty Income stock opened at $58.58 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $53.56 billion, a PE ratio of 56.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 0.76. Realty Income Corporation has a 12 month low of $50.71 and a 12 month high of $64.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.78.

Realty Income (NYSE:O – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. Realty Income had a net margin of 16.77% and a return on equity of 2.34%. Realty Income’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.07 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Realty Income Corporation will post 4.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Realty Income Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.269 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 2nd. This is a positive change from Realty Income’s previous monthly dividend of $0.26. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.5%. Realty Income’s payout ratio is 313.59%.

Realty Income Company Profile

(Free Report)

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company and member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. We invest in people and places to deliver dependable monthly dividends that increase over time. The company is structured as a real estate investment trust (“REIT”), and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 15,450 real estate properties (including properties acquired in the Spirit merger in January 2024) primarily owned under long-term net lease agreements with commercial clients.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding O? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Realty Income Corporation (NYSE:O – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Realty Income Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Realty Income and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.