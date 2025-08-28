Reddit (NYSE:RDDT) COO Jennifer Wong Sells 30,806 Shares

Reddit Inc. (NYSE:RDDT – Get Free Report) COO Jennifer Wong sold 30,806 shares of Reddit stock in a transaction on Monday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.55, for a total value of $6,732,651.30. Following the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 1,326,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $289,952,251.95. This trade represents a 2.27% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.
Reddit Trading Down 3.9%
RDDT opened at $210.92 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $39.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 191.74, a PEG ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 2.30. Reddit Inc. has a 12-month low of $55.02 and a 12-month high of $253.14. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $174.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $142.09.
Reddit (NYSE:RDDT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.25. Reddit had a return on equity of 9.93% and a net margin of 12.97%.The firm had revenue of $499.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $424.07 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.06) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 77.9% on a year-over-year basis. Reddit has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Reddit Inc. will post 1.12 EPS for the current year.
Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $212.00 price target on shares of Reddit in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Wall Street Zen upgraded Reddit from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, June 14th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Reddit from $158.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 24th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Reddit from $165.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Reddit from $145.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Reddit presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $175.38.
Reddit, Inc operates a website that organizes digital communities. It organizes communities based on specific interests that enable users to engage in conversations by sharing experiences, submitting links, uploading images and videos, and replying to one another. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.
