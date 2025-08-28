Redwire Corporation $RDW Stock Holdings Lifted by Quantbot Technologies LP

Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its position in Redwire Corporation (NYSE:RDW – Free Report) by 168.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 25,109 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,742 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP’s holdings in Redwire were worth $208,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RDW. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in shares of Redwire in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS purchased a new stake in Redwire in the 1st quarter worth about $42,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Redwire in the 1st quarter worth about $47,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in Redwire by 69,077.8% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 6,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 6,217 shares during the period. Finally, SBI Securities Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Redwire by 1,172.5% during the 1st quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 8,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 7,469 shares in the last quarter. 8.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Redwire Stock Down 3.7%

RDW stock opened at $8.95 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a PE ratio of -2.75 and a beta of 2.52. Redwire Corporation has a 1 year low of $5.67 and a 1 year high of $26.66. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Redwire ( NYSE:RDW Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.28). Redwire had a negative return on equity of 32.67% and a negative net margin of 71.95%.The business had revenue of $61.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $80.48 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Redwire Corporation will post -0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Redwire in a research report on Tuesday, June 24th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Redwire in a research note on Monday, August 18th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on shares of Redwire from $21.00 to $17.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 11th. B. Riley dropped their price target on shares of Redwire from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Finally, Truist Financial set a $16.00 price objective on Redwire and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 26th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $18.07.

About Redwire

(Free Report)

Redwire Corporation provides critical space solutions and space infrastructure for government and commercial customers in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides avionics and sensors including star trackers, sun sensors, critical for navigation, and control of spacecraft; camera systems; solar array solutions for spacecraft spanning the spectrum of size, power needs, and orbital location; and strain composite booms, coilable booms, truss structures, telescope baffles, and deployable booms to position sensors or solar arrays away from the spacecraft.

Featured Stories

