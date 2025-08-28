Remitly Global, Inc. $RELY Stake Reduced by Hsbc Holdings PLC

Hsbc Holdings PLC reduced its stake in shares of Remitly Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:RELY – Free Report) by 47.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 89,045 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 79,499 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Remitly Global were worth $1,849,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Remitly Global by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,957,152 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $311,109,000 after buying an additional 306,099 shares during the last quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC grew its stake in Remitly Global by 34.4% during the 4th quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 4,774,069 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $107,751,000 after buying an additional 1,220,806 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in Remitly Global by 20.4% during the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,371,335 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,324,000 after buying an additional 402,417 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Remitly Global by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,257,182 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $50,946,000 after buying an additional 128,366 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Remitly Global by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,877,147 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,367,000 after buying an additional 45,579 shares during the last quarter. 74.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Remitly Global

In other news, insider Pankaj Sharma sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $80,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 182,926 shares in the company, valued at $3,658,520. This represents a 2.14% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Phillip John Riese sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $100,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 112,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,249,920. This trade represents a 4.26% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 63,583 shares of company stock worth $1,250,144. Corporate insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently commented on RELY shares. Wall Street Zen upgraded Remitly Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, August 17th. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their price target on Remitly Global from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. KeyCorp reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $28.00 price target (up previously from $27.00) on shares of Remitly Global in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Barclays boosted their price target on Remitly Global from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Remitly Global from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Remitly Global has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $29.00.

Remitly Global Stock Up 1.3%

Shares of Remitly Global stock opened at $18.39 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $3.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 306.55 and a beta of 0.12. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.43. Remitly Global, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.43 and a fifty-two week high of $27.32.

Remitly Global (NASDAQ:RELY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $411.85 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $384.59 million. Remitly Global had a net margin of 0.96% and a return on equity of 2.31%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 34.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.06) EPS. Analysts anticipate that Remitly Global, Inc. will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Remitly Global Profile

Remitly Global, Inc provides digital financial services for immigrants and their families. It primarily offers cross-border remittance services in approximately 170 countries. The company was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in Seattle, Washington.

