Replimune Group, Inc. $REPL Shares Sold by Wellington Management Group LLP

Wellington Management Group LLP trimmed its position in Replimune Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REPL – Free Report) by 14.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 936,360 shares of the company’s stock after selling 160,384 shares during the quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP owned approximately 1.22% of Replimune Group worth $9,130,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of REPL. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Replimune Group by 582.6% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 3,921 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in Replimune Group by 696.7% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 5,922 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of Replimune Group by 106.2% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 11,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 5,876 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Replimune Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $117,000. Finally, Quantinno Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Replimune Group during the 4th quarter worth about $127,000. 92.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Replimune Group alerts:

Replimune Group Stock Performance

Shares of REPL opened at $5.53 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.14. The firm has a market cap of $431.67 million, a PE ratio of -1.71 and a beta of 0.67. Replimune Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.68 and a 12-month high of $17.00. The company has a current ratio of 6.94, a quick ratio of 6.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Replimune Group ( NASDAQ:REPL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.95) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.83) by ($0.12). As a group, equities analysts predict that Replimune Group, Inc. will post -2.97 EPS for the current year.

REPL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Leerink Partnrs cut Replimune Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 22nd. Piper Sandler cut shares of Replimune Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $3.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded shares of Replimune Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Replimune Group from $31.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Finally, Barclays cut shares of Replimune Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $17.00 to $3.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.50.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on REPL

Insider Buying and Selling at Replimune Group

In other news, CFO Emily Luisa Hill sold 9,154 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.37, for a total transaction of $49,156.98. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 134,368 shares in the company, valued at approximately $721,556.16. This represents a 6.38% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

About Replimune Group

(Free Report)

Replimune Group, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development of oncolytic immunotherapies to treat cancer. The company's proprietary tumor-directed oncolytic immunotherapy product candidates are designed and intended to activate the immune system against cancer. Its lead product candidate is RP1, a selectively replicating version of HSV-1 that expresses GALV-GP R(-) and human GM-CSF, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials for a range of solid tumors; and that has completed Phase II clinical trials for treating cutaneous squamous cell carcinoma.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding REPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Replimune Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REPL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Replimune Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Replimune Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.