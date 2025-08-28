Ringcentral, Inc. $RNG Shares Bought by Hsbc Holdings PLC

Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its holdings in Ringcentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG – Free Report) by 94.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 101,521 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 49,400 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Ringcentral were worth $2,486,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in RNG. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Ringcentral by 18.6% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 686,714 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $24,045,000 after purchasing an additional 107,609 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Department of Treasury increased its stake in Ringcentral by 15.3% in the 4th quarter. State of Tennessee Department of Treasury now owns 12,801 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $448,000 after purchasing an additional 1,699 shares in the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ringcentral during the 4th quarter worth about $253,000. Quarry LP lifted its stake in Ringcentral by 84.1% during the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 3,501 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 1,599 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Ringcentral by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 529,746 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $18,546,000 after buying an additional 11,911 shares during the period. 98.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ringcentral Stock Up 1.8%

Shares of RNG opened at $30.77 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -219.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.28. The company’s fifty day moving average is $28.05 and its 200-day moving average is $27.24. Ringcentral, Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.58 and a 12 month high of $42.19.

Insider Buying and Selling

Ringcentral ( NYSE:RNG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The software maker reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $620.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $617.90 million. Ringcentral had a negative net margin of 0.50% and a negative return on equity of 19.63%. Ringcentral’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.91 EPS. Ringcentral has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 1.060-1.080 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 4.200-4.320 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Ringcentral, Inc. will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Kira Makagon sold 21,185 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.69, for a total transaction of $586,612.65. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer owned 413,131 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,439,597.39. This represents a 4.88% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Vaibhav Agarwal sold 2,443 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.70, for a total value of $75,000.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 226,448 shares in the company, valued at $6,951,953.60. The trade was a 1.07% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 106,391 shares of company stock worth $3,095,392. Insiders own 6.97% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on RNG shares. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Ringcentral from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, July 5th. Wedbush cut their target price on shares of Ringcentral from $38.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Raymond James Financial decreased their target price on Ringcentral from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Oppenheimer raised Ringcentral from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Ringcentral from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.62.

Ringcentral Company Profile

RingCentral, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud communications, video meetings, collaboration, and contact center software-as-a-service solutions worldwide. The company’s products include RingCentral Message Video Phone that provides a unified experience for communication and collaboration across multiple modes, including HD voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings, and fax; RingCentral Contact Center, a collaborative contact center solution that delivers AI-powered omnichannel and workforce engagement solutions with integrated RingCentral MVP; and RingCX, an AI-powered contact center that a native delivers omnichannel experience.

Featured Articles

