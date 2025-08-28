Ronald Tutor Sells 88,196 Shares of Tutor Perini (NYSE:TPC) Stock

Tutor Perini Corporation (NYSE:TPC – Get Free Report) Chairman Ronald Tutor sold 88,196 shares of Tutor Perini stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.19, for a total transaction of $5,220,321.24. Following the transaction, the chairman directly owned 771,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,663,723.63. This trade represents a 10.26% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.
Tutor Perini Price Performance
Shares of TPC opened at $58.75 on Thursday. Tutor Perini Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $18.33 and a fifty-two week high of $63.96. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.19. The stock has a market cap of $3.10 billion, a PE ratio of -23.31 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.32.
Tutor Perini (NYSE:TPC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The construction company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $1.12. Tutor Perini had a negative return on equity of 6.41% and a negative net margin of 2.77%.The company had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.02 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tutor Perini
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wall Street Zen upgraded Tutor Perini from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 11th. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Tutor Perini from $50.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Tutor Perini to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Tutor Perini from $59.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and three have issued a Buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.00.
View Our Latest Analysis on Tutor Perini
About Tutor Perini
Tutor Perini Corporation, a construction company, provides diversified general contracting, construction management, and design-build services to private customers and public agencies in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Civil, Building, and Specialty Contractors.
See Also
