Ronald Tutor Sells 88,196 Shares of Tutor Perini (NYSE:TPC) Stock

Tutor Perini Corporation (NYSE:TPC – Get Free Report) Chairman Ronald Tutor sold 88,196 shares of Tutor Perini stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.19, for a total transaction of $5,220,321.24. Following the transaction, the chairman directly owned 771,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,663,723.63. This trade represents a 10.26% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Tutor Perini Price Performance

Shares of TPC opened at $58.75 on Thursday. Tutor Perini Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $18.33 and a fifty-two week high of $63.96. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.19. The stock has a market cap of $3.10 billion, a PE ratio of -23.31 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.32.

Get Tutor Perini alerts:

Tutor Perini (NYSE:TPC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The construction company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $1.12. Tutor Perini had a negative return on equity of 6.41% and a negative net margin of 2.77%.The company had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.02 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tutor Perini

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in Tutor Perini by 32.5% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,080 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 510 shares during the period. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tutor Perini during the first quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Comerica Bank lifted its position in Tutor Perini by 30.7% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 2,423 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 569 shares during the period. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new position in Tutor Perini during the second quarter valued at approximately $145,000. Finally, AlphaQuest LLC boosted its holdings in Tutor Perini by 849.2% in the first quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 3,436 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 3,074 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.01% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wall Street Zen upgraded Tutor Perini from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 11th. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Tutor Perini from $50.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Tutor Perini to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Tutor Perini from $59.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and three have issued a Buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.00.

View Our Latest Analysis on Tutor Perini

About Tutor Perini

(Get Free Report)

Tutor Perini Corporation, a construction company, provides diversified general contracting, construction management, and design-build services to private customers and public agencies in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Civil, Building, and Specialty Contractors.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Tutor Perini Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tutor Perini and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.