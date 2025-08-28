Russell Investments Group Ltd. Acquires 77,223 Shares of LegalZoom.com, Inc. $LZ

Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of LegalZoom.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:LZ – Free Report) by 70.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 186,332 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 77,223 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in LegalZoom.com were worth $1,606,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nuveen LLC bought a new position in LegalZoom.com during the first quarter worth about $18,585,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of LegalZoom.com by 65.8% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 199,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,722,000 after buying an additional 79,384 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of LegalZoom.com by 5.8% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 200,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,730,000 after buying an additional 11,000 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of LegalZoom.com by 71.8% during the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 778,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,703,000 after buying an additional 325,310 shares during the period. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of LegalZoom.com during the first quarter valued at about $121,000. Institutional investors own 81.99% of the company’s stock.

LZ has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on LegalZoom.com from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 19th. Barclays upped their price target on LegalZoom.com from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 12th. Citigroup upped their price target on LegalZoom.com from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on LegalZoom.com from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded LegalZoom.com from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $8.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.50.

LZ stock opened at $11.18 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $9.42 and its 200 day moving average is $8.94. The stock has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.23. LegalZoom.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.16 and a 1-year high of $11.93.

LegalZoom.com (NASDAQ:LZ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.15. The company had revenue of $192.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $182.49 million. LegalZoom.com had a net margin of 4.07% and a return on equity of 20.36%. LegalZoom.com’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.10 earnings per share. LegalZoom.com has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that LegalZoom.com, Inc. will post 0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other LegalZoom.com news, insider Nicole Miller sold 25,154 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.82, for a total value of $272,166.28. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 960,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,387,546.24. This represents a 2.55% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director John Francis Murphy sold 24,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.57, for a total value of $256,322.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 69,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $739,403.21. This represents a 25.74% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 109,859 shares of company stock valued at $1,193,100 over the last quarter. 5.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

LegalZoom.com, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an online platform that supports the legal, compliance, and business management needs of small businesses and consumers in the United States. The company’s platform offers business formation products, such as limited liability company, incorporation of C and S corporations, nonprofit formations, doing-business-as, corporate changes and filings, business licenses, legal forms, and beneficial ownership information reports; intellectual property products consisting of trademark and patent applications, and copyright registrations; and tax services, including business and personal tax preparations.

