Russell Investments Group Ltd. Acquires 9,724 Shares of TotalEnergies SE Sponsored ADR $TTE

Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of TotalEnergies SE Sponsored ADR (NYSE:TTE – Free Report) by 85.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 21,123 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,724 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in TotalEnergies were worth $1,366,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its position in shares of TotalEnergies by 65.8% during the 1st quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 484 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of TotalEnergies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Inlight Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TotalEnergies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Costello Asset Management INC acquired a new stake in shares of TotalEnergies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, SouthState Corp boosted its stake in TotalEnergies by 126.1% during the 1st quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 572 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.53% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of TotalEnergies from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of TotalEnergies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 16th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of TotalEnergies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $60.80 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, May 12th. Dbs Bank upgraded shares of TotalEnergies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, Scotiabank set a $65.00 price target on shares of TotalEnergies and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, TotalEnergies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.95.

TotalEnergies stock opened at $62.01 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $148.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.59. TotalEnergies SE Sponsored ADR has a 52 week low of $52.78 and a 52 week high of $69.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $61.66 and a 200-day moving average of $60.60.

TotalEnergies (NYSE:TTE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 24th. The company reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $44.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.44 billion. TotalEnergies had a return on equity of 13.59% and a net margin of 6.20%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that TotalEnergies SE Sponsored ADR will post 8.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 19th were given a dividend of $0.7108 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 18th. This represents a yield of 454.0%. TotalEnergies’s payout ratio is currently 53.72%.

TotalEnergies SE, a multi-energy company, produces and markets oil and biofuels, natural gas, green gases, renewables, and electricity in France, rest of Europe, North America, Africa, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Exploration & Production, Integrated LNG, Integrated Power, Refining & Chemicals, and Marketing & Services.

