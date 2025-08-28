Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $1.46 Million Stake in Fresh Del Monte Produce, Inc. $FDP

Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce, Inc. (NYSE:FDP – Free Report) by 478.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 47,265 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 39,095 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Fresh Del Monte Produce were worth $1,457,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Fresh Del Monte Produce by 2.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,943,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,395,000 after buying an additional 133,638 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Fresh Del Monte Produce by 2.7% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,135,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,010,000 after buying an additional 30,216 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Fresh Del Monte Produce by 1.2% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 930,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,700,000 after buying an additional 11,309 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management grew its stake in Fresh Del Monte Produce by 68.8% during the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 580,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,882,000 after buying an additional 236,476 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Fresh Del Monte Produce by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 453,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,062,000 after buying an additional 12,723 shares in the last quarter. 64.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 9th.

Insider Buying and Selling at Fresh Del Monte Produce

In related news, SVP Ziad Nabulsi sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.95, for a total value of $35,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 10,498 shares in the company, valued at $377,403.10. This trade represents a 8.70% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Effie D. Silva sold 1,315 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.54, for a total transaction of $49,365.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 7,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $276,932.58. This trade represents a 15.13% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 136,766 shares of company stock worth $5,000,949 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 31.60% of the company’s stock.

Fresh Del Monte Produce Trading Up 0.9%

FDP opened at $36.50 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $34.85 and its 200-day moving average is $32.91. Fresh Del Monte Produce, Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.50 and a 1-year high of $40.75. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.70 and a beta of 0.42.

Fresh Del Monte Produce (NYSE:FDP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. Fresh Del Monte Produce had a net margin of 3.49% and a return on equity of 6.84%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.06 EPS.

Fresh Del Monte Produce Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 13th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.3%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 13th. Fresh Del Monte Produce’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.46%.

Fresh Del Monte Produce Company Profile

Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes fresh and fresh-cut fruits and vegetables in North America, Central America, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Fresh and Value-Added Products, Banana, and Other Products and Services.

