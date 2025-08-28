Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $1.48 Million Stock Position in Hilltop Holdings Inc. $HTH

Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH – Free Report) by 26.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 48,434 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,183 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Hilltop were worth $1,475,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HTH. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Hilltop by 27.6% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 27,427 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $785,000 after purchasing an additional 5,933 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Hilltop by 31.1% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 33,682 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $964,000 after purchasing an additional 7,998 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Hilltop by 48.5% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 75,086 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,150,000 after purchasing an additional 24,515 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Hilltop by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 28,369 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $812,000 after purchasing an additional 1,556 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in Hilltop by 228.7% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 10,947 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $313,000 after purchasing an additional 7,617 shares during the last quarter. 57.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hilltop Stock Performance

Shares of HTH stock opened at $35.33 on Thursday. Hilltop Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.67 and a 52-week high of $35.58. The stock has a market cap of $2.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.84 and a beta of 0.87. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $31.26 and a 200-day moving average of $30.55.

Hilltop Announces Dividend

Hilltop ( NYSE:HTH Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.16. Hilltop had a net margin of 8.90% and a return on equity of 6.46%. The company had revenue of $303.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $310.18 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.31 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Hilltop Holdings Inc. will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 15th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 15th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.0%. Hilltop’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.29%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Hilltop

In other news, Chairman Jonathan S. Sobel bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $34.75 per share, with a total value of $347,500.00. Following the acquisition, the chairman owned 107,429 shares in the company, valued at $3,733,157.75. This trade represents a 10.26% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Over the last 90 days, insiders have bought 50,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,669,200. 29.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on shares of Hilltop from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Hilltop from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.00.

Hilltop Company Profile

Hilltop Holdings Inc provides business and consumer banking services. It operates through three segments: Banking, Broker-Dealer, and Mortgage Origination. The Banking segment offers savings, checking, interest-bearing checking, and money market accounts; certificates of deposit; lines and letters of credit, home improvement and equity loans, loans for purchasing and carrying securities, term, agricultural and commercial real estate, equipment loans, and other lending products; and mortgage, commercial and industrial loans, and term and construction finance.

