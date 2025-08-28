Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $1.53 Million Stock Position in Ameresco, Inc. $AMRC

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 126,746 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,433 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Ameresco were worth $1,531,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AMRC. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ameresco during the 1st quarter worth $40,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in shares of Ameresco by 132.0% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 8,009 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 4,557 shares during the last quarter. JCP Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Ameresco by 55.6% during the 1st quarter. JCP Investment Management LLC now owns 14,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $169,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Ameresco by 145.0% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 7,371 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $172,000 after purchasing an additional 4,362 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH acquired a new position in shares of Ameresco during the 1st quarter worth $180,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Ameresco alerts:

Ameresco Price Performance

Shares of Ameresco stock opened at $24.61 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.54. Ameresco, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.49 and a fifty-two week high of $39.68. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $18.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.21. The company has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a PE ratio of 21.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 2.27.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Ameresco ( NYSE:AMRC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.21. Ameresco had a net margin of 3.34% and a return on equity of 7.00%. The firm had revenue of $472.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $415.30 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.10 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. Ameresco has set its FY 2025 guidance at 0.700-0.900 EPS. Analysts expect that Ameresco, Inc. will post 1.15 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Ameresco from $11.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Ameresco from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 12th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Ameresco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 12th. Piper Sandler set a $21.00 target price on shares of Ameresco and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Ameresco from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $11.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Monday, August 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ameresco currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.33.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Ameresco

Ameresco Company Profile

(Free Report)

Ameresco, Inc, a clean technology integrator, provides a portfolio of energy efficiency and renewable energy supply solutions in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Regions, U.S. Federal, Canada, Europe, Alternative Fuels, and All Other segments. The company offers energy efficiency, infrastructure upgrades, energy security and resilience, asset sustainability, and renewable energy solutions for businesses and organizations.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMRC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ameresco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameresco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.