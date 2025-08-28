Russell Investments Group Ltd. Increases Stock Holdings in IPG Photonics Corporation $IPGP

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in IPG Photonics Corporation (NASDAQ:IPGP – Free Report) by 1,423.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 21,033 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,652 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in IPG Photonics were worth $1,328,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of IPG Photonics in the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. UMB Bank n.a. increased its position in shares of IPG Photonics by 107.5% in the first quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 635 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in shares of IPG Photonics by 18.1% in the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,594 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its position in shares of IPG Photonics by 90.7% in the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,819 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 865 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of IPG Photonics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $134,000. 93.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get IPG Photonics alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently weighed in on IPGP. Raymond James Financial decreased their price objective on shares of IPG Photonics from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of IPG Photonics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $97.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of IPG Photonics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have given a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at IPG Photonics

In other news, Director Jeanmarie F. Desmond sold 1,360 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.24, for a total transaction of $103,686.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 9,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $742,577.60. This represents a 12.25% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 39.50% of the company’s stock.

IPG Photonics Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ IPGP opened at $83.63 on Thursday. IPG Photonics Corporation has a one year low of $48.59 and a one year high of $88.50. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $74.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $66.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.07, a PEG ratio of 23.81 and a beta of 0.88.

IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $250.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $228.20 million. IPG Photonics had a negative net margin of 22.77% and a positive return on equity of 2.25%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.45 earnings per share. IPG Photonics has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 0.050-0.350 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that IPG Photonics Corporation will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About IPG Photonics

(Free Report)

IPG Photonics Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells various high-performance fiber lasers, fiber amplifiers, and diode lasers used in various applications primarily in materials processing worldwide. Its laser products include hybrid fiber-solid state lasers with green and ultraviolet wavelengths; fiber pigtailed packaged diodes and fiber coupled direct diode laser systems; high-energy pulsed lasers, multi-wavelength and tunable lasers, and single-polarization and single-frequency lasers; and high-power optical fiber delivery cables, fiber couplers, beam switches, chillers, scanners, and other accessories.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IPGP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IPG Photonics Corporation (NASDAQ:IPGP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for IPG Photonics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IPG Photonics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.