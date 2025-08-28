Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 6,552 Shares of Post Holdings, Inc. $POST

Russell Investments Group Ltd. cut its holdings in shares of Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST – Free Report) by 33.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 12,795 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,552 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Post were worth $1,489,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in POST. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB increased its holdings in shares of Post by 68.4% during the first quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 352 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the period. Millstone Evans Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Post by 167.2% during the first quarter. Millstone Evans Group LLC now owns 358 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the period. True Wealth Design LLC increased its holdings in shares of Post by 281.2% during the fourth quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 385 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Post by 200.0% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 477 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in Post by 112.8% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 717 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. 94.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

POST has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Post from $120.00 to $117.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Post from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Post from $122.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Post from $130.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 4th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Post from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Post presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $131.20.

In related news, CEO Nicolas Catoggio sold 1,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.97, for a total value of $190,697.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 43,751 shares in the company, valued at $4,767,546.47. This trade represents a 3.85% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director William P. Stiritz acquired 36,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $109.53 per share, with a total value of $3,943,080.00. Following the acquisition, the director owned 4,334,667 shares in the company, valued at $474,776,076.51. The trade was a 0.84% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 11.40% of the company’s stock.

POST opened at $113.40 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $108.20 and its 200-day moving average is $111.14. Post Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $101.05 and a 1-year high of $125.84. The company has a current ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83. The company has a market cap of $6.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.29 and a beta of 0.49.

Post (NYSE:POST – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.36. Post had a net margin of 4.62% and a return on equity of 10.80%. The company had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.95 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.54 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Post Holdings, Inc. will post 6.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Post Holdings, Inc operates as a consumer packaged goods holding company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Post Consumer Brands, Weetabix, Foodservice, and Refrigerated Retail. The Post Consumer Brands segment manufactures, markets, and sells branded and private label ready-to-eat (RTE) cereals under Honey Bunches of Oats, Pebbles, and Malt-O-Meal brand names; hot cereal; peanut butter under the Peter Pan brand; and branded and private label dog and cat food products under Rachael Ray Nutrish, Nature's Recipe, 9Lives, Kibbles 'n Bits and Gravy Train brand names.

