SandRidge Energy (NYSE:SD) & DT Midstream (NYSE:DTM) Financial Survey

SandRidge Energy (NYSE:SD – Get Free Report) and DT Midstream (NYSE:DTM – Get Free Report) are both energy companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares SandRidge Energy and DT Midstream’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SandRidge Energy 51.77% 10.05% 7.96% DT Midstream 33.90% 8.48% 4.13%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares SandRidge Energy and DT Midstream”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SandRidge Energy $125.29 million 3.43 $62.99 million $2.04 5.73 DT Midstream $981.00 million 10.56 $354.00 million $3.73 27.33

DT Midstream has higher revenue and earnings than SandRidge Energy. SandRidge Energy is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than DT Midstream, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

SandRidge Energy has a beta of 0.95, indicating that its share price is 5% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, DT Midstream has a beta of 0.77, indicating that its share price is 23% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for SandRidge Energy and DT Midstream, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SandRidge Energy 0 0 0 0 0.00 DT Midstream 2 3 6 0 2.36

DT Midstream has a consensus price target of $110.91, indicating a potential upside of 8.78%. Given DT Midstream’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe DT Midstream is more favorable than SandRidge Energy.

Dividends

SandRidge Energy pays an annual dividend of $0.44 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.8%. DT Midstream pays an annual dividend of $3.28 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.2%. SandRidge Energy pays out 21.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. DT Midstream pays out 87.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. SandRidge Energy has raised its dividend for 2 consecutive years and DT Midstream has raised its dividend for 2 consecutive years. SandRidge Energy is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

61.8% of SandRidge Energy shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 81.5% of DT Midstream shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.5% of SandRidge Energy shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.3% of DT Midstream shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

DT Midstream beats SandRidge Energy on 9 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About SandRidge Energy

SandRidge Energy, Inc. engages in the acquisition, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States Mid-Continent. The company was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

About DT Midstream

DT Midstream, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated natural gas services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Pipeline and Gathering. The Pipeline segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines, storage systems, and natural gas gathering lateral pipelines. This segment also engages in the transportation and storage of natural gas for intermediate and end-user customers. The Gathering segment owns and operates gas gathering systems. This segment is involved in the collection of natural gas for delivery to plants for treating, to gathering pipelines for further gathering, or to pipelines for transportation; and provision of associated ancillary services, including compression, dehydration, gas treatment, water impoundment, water transportation, water disposal, and sand mining. It serves natural gas producers, local distribution companies, electric power generators, industrials, and national marketers. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is headquartered in Detroit, Michigan.

