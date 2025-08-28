Scorpio Tankers Inc. $STNG Shares Acquired by Invesco Ltd.

Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Scorpio Tankers Inc. (NYSE:STNG – Free Report) by 17.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 137,600 shares of the shipping company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,764 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Scorpio Tankers were worth $5,171,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of STNG. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Scorpio Tankers by 95.6% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 761 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. Rossby Financial LCC acquired a new stake in shares of Scorpio Tankers in the first quarter valued at about $165,000. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Scorpio Tankers by 180.3% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,959 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $186,000 after buying an additional 3,190 shares in the last quarter. Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of Scorpio Tankers by 28.3% in the fourth quarter. Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC now owns 4,035 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $200,000 after buying an additional 889 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Scorpio Tankers by 1,652.3% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,626 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $230,000 after buying an additional 4,362 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.64% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on STNG shares. Fearnley Fonds upgraded Scorpio Tankers from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of Scorpio Tankers in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on Scorpio Tankers from $60.00 to $57.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have assigned a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $60.50.

Scorpio Tankers Price Performance

Shares of NYSE STNG opened at $49.72 on Thursday. Scorpio Tankers Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $30.63 and a fifty-two week high of $74.67. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $44.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.25. The company has a quick ratio of 4.83, a current ratio of 4.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market cap of $2.54 billion, a PE ratio of 6.77 and a beta of -0.03.

Scorpio Tankers (NYSE:STNG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The shipping company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.38. Scorpio Tankers had a return on equity of 8.08% and a net margin of 39.18%.The firm had revenue of $222.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $219.26 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.60 EPS. Scorpio Tankers’s quarterly revenue was down 39.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Scorpio Tankers Inc. will post 5.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Scorpio Tankers Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 13th will be given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 13th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.2%. Scorpio Tankers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.80%.

About Scorpio Tankers

(Free Report)

Scorpio Tankers Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the seaborne transportation of crude oi and refined petroleum products in the shipping markets worldwide. As of March 21, 2024, its fleet consisted of 110 owned and leases financed tanker, including 39 LR2, 57 MR, and 14 Handymax with a weighted average age of approximately 8.1 years.

Further Reading

