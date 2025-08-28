Scotiabank Issues Pessimistic Forecast for Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) Stock Price

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA – Free Report) had its target price trimmed by Scotiabank from $115.00 to $105.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on OKTA. JMP Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Okta in a report on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 price target on shares of Okta in a report on Wednesday. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $138.00 price objective on shares of Okta in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Okta from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Okta from $120.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 18th. Twenty-two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $118.25.

NASDAQ OKTA opened at $93.03 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $95.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $102.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market cap of $16.29 billion, a PE ratio of 109.45, a PEG ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 0.80. Okta has a 12 month low of $70.56 and a 12 month high of $127.57.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 26th. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $728,000 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $711.84 million. Okta had a net margin of 6.08% and a return on equity of 3.35%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.72 earnings per share. Okta has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.330-3.380 EPS. Q3 2026 guidance at 0.740-0.750 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Okta will post 0.42 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Okta news, CFO Brett Tighe sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $950,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 132,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,567,360. This represents a 7.03% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jacques Frederic Kerrest sold 581 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.29, for a total transaction of $58,268.49. Following the sale, the director directly owned 2,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $284,021.28. The trade was a 17.02% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 88,594 shares of company stock valued at $8,382,790. 5.68% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Okta by 3.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,792,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,872,167,000 after acquiring an additional 582,956 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Okta by 52.4% during the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 12,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $956,000 after acquiring an additional 4,171 shares in the last quarter. Trek Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Okta during the first quarter valued at about $426,000. Merit Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Okta during the first quarter valued at about $823,000. Finally, Stephens Investment Management Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Okta by 10.4% during the first quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 499,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,518,000 after acquiring an additional 46,818 shares in the last quarter. 86.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Okta, Inc operates as an identity partner in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta's suite of products and services used to manage and secure identities, such as Single Sign-On that enables users to access applications in the cloud or on-premises from various devices; Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication provides a layer of security for cloud, mobile, web applications, and data; API Access Management enables organizations to secure APIs; Access Gateway enables organizations to extend Workforce Identity Cloud; and Okta Device Access enables end users to securely log in to devices with Okta credentials.

