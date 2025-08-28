Shoe Carnival, Inc. $SCVL Shares Sold by Vanguard Group Inc.

Vanguard Group Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Shoe Carnival, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCVL – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,383,487 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,622 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 0.05% of Shoe Carnival worth $30,423,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Copeland Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Shoe Carnival by 16.2% in the first quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 1,399,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,771,000 after acquiring an additional 194,887 shares during the last quarter. New South Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Shoe Carnival by 189.9% in the 1st quarter. New South Capital Management Inc. now owns 699,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,389,000 after purchasing an additional 458,412 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Shoe Carnival by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 507,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,793,000 after purchasing an additional 22,859 shares in the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Shoe Carnival by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 240,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,957,000 after buying an additional 6,584 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Shoe Carnival during the 1st quarter valued at $4,936,000. 66.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SCVL stock opened at $21.99 on Thursday. Shoe Carnival, Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.14 and a 52-week high of $46.92. The stock has a market cap of $601.21 million, a PE ratio of 9.20 and a beta of 1.46. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $20.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.52.

Shoe Carnival ( NASDAQ:SCVL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 30th. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $277.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $285.16 million. Shoe Carnival had a return on equity of 10.43% and a net margin of 5.58%.Shoe Carnival’s revenue was down 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.64 earnings per share. Shoe Carnival has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.600-2.10 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Shoe Carnival, Inc. will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 7th were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 7th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.7%. Shoe Carnival’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.10%.

Separately, Seaport Res Ptn cut shares of Shoe Carnival from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.00.

Shoe Carnival, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a family footwear retailer in the United States. The company offers range of dress, casual, work, and athletic shoes, as well as sandals and boots for men, women, and children; and various accessories. The company also operates stores, and sells its products through online shopping at shoecarnival.com, as well as through mobile app.

