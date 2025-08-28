Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. $TSLX Shares Acquired by Raymond James Financial Inc.

Raymond James Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. (NYSE:TSLX – Free Report) by 1.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 831,261 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,221 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. owned about 0.88% of Sixth Street Specialty Lending worth $18,604,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of TSLX. Ameriflex Group Inc. acquired a new position in Sixth Street Specialty Lending during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new position in Sixth Street Specialty Lending during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Rossby Financial LCC purchased a new stake in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending in the 1st quarter valued at $62,000. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending in the 1st quarter valued at $97,000. Finally, Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending in the 1st quarter valued at $117,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.25% of the company’s stock.

Sixth Street Specialty Lending Stock Performance

TSLX opened at $24.24 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 3.79 and a quick ratio of 3.79. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $24.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.74. Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. has a 1 year low of $18.58 and a 1 year high of $25.17. The stock has a market cap of $2.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.06 and a beta of 0.84.

Sixth Street Specialty Lending Cuts Dividend

Sixth Street Specialty Lending ( NYSE:TSLX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.03. Sixth Street Specialty Lending had a net margin of 39.56% and a return on equity of 13.47%. The firm had revenue of $115.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $110.42 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.58 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 29th. This represents a yield of 864.0%. Sixth Street Specialty Lending’s dividend payout ratio is currently 91.54%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently commented on TSLX shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Raymond James Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 2nd. JMP Securities upped their price objective on shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Finally, B. Riley started coverage on shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.28.

About Sixth Street Specialty Lending

(Free Report)

Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc (NYSE: TSLX) is a business development company. The fund provides senior secured loans (first-lien, second-lien, and unitranche), unsecured loans, mezzanine debt, and investments in corporate bonds and equity securities and structured products, non-control structured equity, and common equity with a focus on co-investments for organic growth, acquisitions, market or product expansion, restructuring initiatives, recapitalizations, and refinancing.

Featured Stories

