Smurfit Westrock PLC $SW Shares Purchased by Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Smurfit Westrock PLC (NYSE:SW – Free Report) by 4.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 989,425 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,327 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned 0.19% of Smurfit Westrock worth $44,585,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SW. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT acquired a new stake in shares of Smurfit Westrock during the first quarter worth about $29,000. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Management Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Smurfit Westrock during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Tsfg LLC purchased a new position in Smurfit Westrock during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. IMA Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in Smurfit Westrock during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc raised its position in Smurfit Westrock by 54.0% during the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.38% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their price target on Smurfit Westrock from $57.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Barclays reduced their price target on Smurfit Westrock from $64.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 30th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Smurfit Westrock from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Smurfit Westrock from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $44.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Monday, June 16th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on Smurfit Westrock from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 11th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Smurfit Westrock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.78.

Smurfit Westrock stock opened at $45.67 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.84 billion, a PE ratio of 69.19 and a beta of 1.06. Smurfit Westrock PLC has a 12 month low of $37.01 and a 12 month high of $56.99. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

Smurfit Westrock (NYSE:SW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by ($0.12). Smurfit Westrock had a net margin of 1.14% and a return on equity of 5.90%. The business had revenue of $7.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.88 billion. The business’s revenue was up 167.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Smurfit Westrock PLC will post 3.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.4308 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.8%. Smurfit Westrock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 260.61%.

Smurfit Westrock Plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and sells containerboard, corrugated containers, and other paper-based packaging products in Ireland and internationally. The company produces containerboard that it converts into corrugated containers or sells to third parties, as well as produces other types of paper, such as consumer packaging board, sack paper, graphic paper, solid board and graphic board, and other paper-based packaging products, such as consumer packaging, solid board packaging, paper sacks, and other packaging products, including bag-in-box.

