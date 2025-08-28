SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF $BILS Shares Bought by Raymond James Financial Inc.

Raymond James Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BILS – Free Report) by 17.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 168,697 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 25,279 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. owned about 0.43% of SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF worth $16,784,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of BILS. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF by 30.1% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 23,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,315,000 after buying an additional 5,398 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 559,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,477,000 after buying an additional 53,144 shares in the last quarter. Castlekeep Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,613,202,000. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF by 97.7% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 354,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,112,000 after buying an additional 174,995 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Focus Partners Wealth purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,784,000.

Shares of BILS stock opened at $99.44 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $99.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $99.30. SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF has a 12-month low of $98.99 and a 12-month high of $99.60.

The SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF (BILS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of US Treasury bills with maturities between 3-12 months. BILS was launched on Sep 23, 2020 and is managed by State Street.

