Sphere Entertainment Co. $SPHR Shares Sold by Quantbot Technologies LP

Quantbot Technologies LP lowered its stake in shares of Sphere Entertainment Co. (NYSE:SPHR – Free Report) by 86.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,481 shares of the company’s stock after selling 58,348 shares during the quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP’s holdings in Sphere Entertainment were worth $310,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Sphere Entertainment during the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Sphere Entertainment by 108.1% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 681 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Sphere Entertainment during the 4th quarter worth $93,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sphere Entertainment in the 1st quarter worth $123,000. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sphere Entertainment in the 4th quarter worth $202,000. 92.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on SPHR shares. Wall Street Zen raised Sphere Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 12th. Benchmark reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of Sphere Entertainment in a report on Monday, May 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Sphere Entertainment from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. Craig Hallum started coverage on shares of Sphere Entertainment in a research report on Monday, June 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Guggenheim boosted their price objective on shares of Sphere Entertainment from $69.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.50.

NYSE:SPHR opened at $43.04 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $42.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.09 and a beta of 1.71. Sphere Entertainment Co. has a 1-year low of $23.89 and a 1-year high of $49.73.

Sphere Entertainment (NYSE:SPHR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 11th. The company reported $3.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.57) by $4.96. The business had revenue of $282.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $280.23 million. Sphere Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 19.27% and a negative net margin of 14.68%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($2.00) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Sphere Entertainment Co. will post -11.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sphere Entertainment Co engages in the entertainment business. It produces, presents, or hosts various live entertainment events, including concerts, family shows, and special events, as well as sporting events, such as professional boxing, college basketball and hockey, professional bull riding, mixed martial arts, and esports and wrestling in its venues, including The Garden, Hulu Theater, Radio City Music Hall, and the Beacon Theatre in New York City; and The Chicago Theatre.

