Spirax-Sarco Engineering (LON:SPX) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Shares of Spirax-Sarco Engineering plc (LON:SPX – Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 6,384.51 ($86.18) and traded as high as GBX 7,315 ($98.74). Spirax-Sarco Engineering shares last traded at GBX 7,200 ($97.19), with a volume of 175,166 shares.
SPX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Spirax-Sarco Engineering from GBX 8,000 to GBX 8,400 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. Shore Capital reissued an “under review” rating on shares of Spirax-Sarco Engineering in a research note on Tuesday, August 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 7,400 target price on shares of Spirax-Sarco Engineering in a research note on Wednesday, July 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Spirax-Sarco Engineering presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 7,983.33.
Spirax-Sarco Engineering (LON:SPX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 12th. The company reported GBX 137.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Spirax-Sarco Engineering had a net margin of 11.57% and a return on equity of 16.58%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Spirax-Sarco Engineering plc will post 334.5410628 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Spirax-Sarco Engineering rebrands as Spirax Group
On 22 February 2024, Spirax-Sarco Engineering changed its name to Spirax Group which reflects the Company’s evolution over many years to a larger and stronger Group of three aligned Businesses with differentiated and complementary capabilities.
Our new name respects our history and where we have come from, with who we are today.
