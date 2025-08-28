Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. $SYBT Shares Acquired by Quantbot Technologies LP

Quantbot Technologies LP increased its stake in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBT – Free Report) by 132.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,070 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,322 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP’s holdings in Stock Yards Bancorp were worth $281,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SYBT. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in Stock Yards Bancorp by 18.0% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,537 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp in the first quarter valued at $114,000. Aquatic Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp by 53.4% during the fourth quarter. Aquatic Capital Management LLC now owns 2,762 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $198,000 after acquiring an additional 962 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new stake in Stock Yards Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth about $223,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in Stock Yards Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth about $296,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.46% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SYBT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Stock Yards Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 23rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on shares of Stock Yards Bancorp from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Stock Yards Bancorp from $81.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $79.75.

Stock Yards Bancorp Stock Down 0.9%

Shares of NASDAQ SYBT opened at $82.12 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.42 billion, a PE ratio of 18.88 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $77.85 and a 200-day moving average of $73.91. Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $56.35 and a 52-week high of $83.83.

Stock Yards Bancorp (NASDAQ:SYBT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The bank reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.10. Stock Yards Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.31% and a net margin of 23.86%.The firm had revenue of $97.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $95.32 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. will post 4.16 EPS for the current year.

Stock Yards Bancorp Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 15th will be paid a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 15th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.6%. This is an increase from Stock Yards Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. Stock Yards Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.51%.

Insider Transactions at Stock Yards Bancorp

In related news, EVP William Dishman sold 2,802 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.10, for a total transaction of $218,836.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 31,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,467,491.40. This represents a 8.15% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO James A. Hillebrand sold 2,162 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.32, for a total transaction of $180,137.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 107,292 shares in the company, valued at $8,939,569.44. The trade was a 1.98% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 13,064 shares of company stock worth $1,026,920 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Stock Yards Bancorp Company Profile

Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc operates as a holding company for Stock Yards Bank & Trust Company that provides various financial services for individuals, corporations, and others in the United States. It operates in two segments, Commercial Banking, and WM&T. The Commercial Banking segment offers a range of loan and deposit products to individual consumers and businesses in all its markets through retail lending, mortgage banking, deposit services, online banking, mobile banking, private banking, commercial lending, commercial real estate lending, leasing, treasury management services, merchant services, international banking, correspondent banking, and other banking services.

