Swiss National Bank Buys 2,700 Shares of AnaptysBio, Inc. $ANAB

Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of AnaptysBio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANAB – Free Report) by 9.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 32,400 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in AnaptysBio were worth $602,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in AnaptysBio by 126.5% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,753 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 979 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its position in AnaptysBio by 9,778.9% during the first quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,877 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,858 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in AnaptysBio by 131.3% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,697 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,531 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of AnaptysBio during the 1st quarter worth approximately $113,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of AnaptysBio by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 14,590 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $193,000 after acquiring an additional 1,359 shares during the period.

ANAB has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright raised shares of AnaptysBio from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $38.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 4th. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 price objective (up from $18.00) on shares of AnaptysBio in a research report on Tuesday, August 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of AnaptysBio from $42.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Wedbush increased their target price on shares of AnaptysBio from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Finally, Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 target price (up previously from $54.00) on shares of AnaptysBio in a report on Wednesday, May 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.13.

ANAB stock opened at $20.40 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $571.20 million, a P/E ratio of -4.55 and a beta of -0.20. AnaptysBio, Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.21 and a 52-week high of $40.70. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $23.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.75.

AnaptysBio (NASDAQ:ANAB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.50) by $0.16. AnaptysBio had a negative return on equity of 366.98% and a negative net margin of 107.66%.The business had revenue of $22.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.55 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that AnaptysBio, Inc. will post -6.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other AnaptysBio news, Director Hollings Renton sold 20,925 shares of AnaptysBio stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.57, for a total value of $493,202.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 4,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $117,025.05. The trade was a 80.82% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 33.50% of the company’s stock.

AnaptysBio, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses in delivering immunology therapeutics. Its products include Rosnilimab, an IgG1 antibody that targets PD-1+ T cells, resulting in their agonism or depletion, broadly impacting pathogenic drivers of autoimmune and inflammatory diseases; and ANB032, a non-depleting antibody that binds to the BTLA checkpoint receptor and inhibits activated T cell proliferation; ANB033, a novel anti-CD122 antagonist antibody that targets the shared common beta subunit of the receptors for IL-15 and IL-2; ANB101, a BDCA2 modulator antibody that specifically targets plasmacytoid dendritic cells (pDCs); and Imsidolimab, an antibody that inhibits the interleukin-36 receptor, which is in the Phase 3 development for the treatment of generalized pustular psoriasis.

