Swiss National Bank Trims Holdings in HighPeak Energy, Inc. $HPK

Swiss National Bank lessened its stake in HighPeak Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:HPK – Free Report) by 27.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 36,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,800 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in HighPeak Energy were worth $466,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC increased its stake in HighPeak Energy by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 29,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $438,000 after buying an additional 1,608 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets purchased a new position in shares of HighPeak Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of HighPeak Energy by 25.4% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 9,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after acquiring an additional 1,857 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of HighPeak Energy by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 27,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,000 after acquiring an additional 2,331 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in HighPeak Energy by 15.5% during the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 23,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 3,170 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HPK stock opened at $7.55 on Thursday. HighPeak Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.00 and a 52-week high of $16.56. The company’s 50 day moving average is $9.05 and its 200 day moving average is $10.29. The firm has a market cap of $952.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.78 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

HighPeak Energy ( NASDAQ:HPK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 11th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.01). HighPeak Energy had a net margin of 12.59% and a return on equity of 7.10%. The company had revenue of $200.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $210.87 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.28 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 27.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that HighPeak Energy, Inc. will post 0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd will be paid a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 2nd. HighPeak Energy’s payout ratio is 18.60%.

Separately, Wall Street Zen downgraded HighPeak Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $11.50.

HighPeak Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas and Eastern New Mexico. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, Texas.

