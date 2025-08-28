Symbotic (NASDAQ:SYM) Major Shareholder Millennium Gst Non-Exempt Rbc Sells 220,000 Shares

Symbotic Inc. (NASDAQ:SYM – Get Free Report) major shareholder Millennium Gst Non-Exempt Rbc sold 220,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.45, for a total value of $10,219,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Symbotic Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SYM opened at $47.73 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $48.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.51. Symbotic Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.32 and a 1-year high of $64.16. The company has a market cap of $28.18 billion, a PE ratio of -681.76 and a beta of 2.06.

Symbotic (NASDAQ:SYM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.08). Symbotic had a negative net margin of 0.38% and a negative return on equity of 2.02%. The firm had revenue of $592.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $533.55 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.02) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Symbotic Inc. will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Symbotic from $54.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Zacks Research cut Symbotic from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 15th. Arete Research downgraded Symbotic from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 25th. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Symbotic from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Finally, Northland Securities increased their price target on shares of Symbotic from $35.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Symbotic has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.44.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Symbotic

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Symbotic by 21.3% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 17,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $348,000 after purchasing an additional 3,024 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Symbotic by 35.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 60,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,224,000 after purchasing an additional 15,947 shares during the last quarter. Freemont Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Symbotic during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,479,000. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Symbotic by 106.9% in the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 393,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,948,000 after buying an additional 203,226 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in Symbotic by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 24,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $584,000 after buying an additional 1,332 shares during the last quarter.

Symbotic Company Profile

Symbotic Inc, an automation technology company, engages in developing technologies to improve operating efficiencies in modern warehouses. The company automates the processing of pallets and cases in large warehouses or distribution centers for retail companies. Its systems enhance operations at the front end of the supply chain.

Featured Stories

