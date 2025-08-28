Teladoc Health, Inc. $TDOC Holdings Decreased by Cresset Asset Management LLC

Cresset Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC – Free Report) by 53.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,353 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 11,881 shares during the quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Teladoc Health were worth $82,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Golden State Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Teladoc Health by 102.6% during the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,337 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,690 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI grew its holdings in Teladoc Health by 79.4% during the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 3,571 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,581 shares during the period. Brucke Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Teladoc Health during the fourth quarter worth about $92,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Teladoc Health by 16.8% during the first quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,750 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 1,550 shares during the period. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Teladoc Health during the first quarter worth about $93,000. 76.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Teladoc Health Trading Down 0.8%

Shares of TDOC opened at $7.75 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $7.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.51 and a beta of 1.76. Teladoc Health, Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.35 and a 1-year high of $15.21. The company has a current ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Insider Buying and Selling at Teladoc Health

Teladoc Health ( NYSE:TDOC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The health services provider reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.08. Teladoc Health had a negative return on equity of 10.13% and a negative net margin of 8.16%.The company had revenue of $631.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $621.91 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.38) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. Teladoc Health has set its Q3 2025 guidance at -0.350–0.200 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at -1.350–1.000 EPS. Analysts expect that Teladoc Health, Inc. will post -1.16 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Teladoc Health news, insider Fernando M. Rodrigues sold 4,174 shares of Teladoc Health stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.91, for a total transaction of $28,842.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Adam C. Vandervoort sold 5,808 shares of Teladoc Health stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.86, for a total value of $39,842.88. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 69,773 shares in the company, valued at approximately $478,642.78. This trade represents a 7.68% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 18,656 shares of company stock valued at $128,189 in the last 90 days. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently issued reports on TDOC. Mizuho began coverage on Teladoc Health in a report on Friday, July 25th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America lowered their target price on Teladoc Health from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 28th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Teladoc Health from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Teladoc Health from $13.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Teladoc Health in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eleven have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.80.

Teladoc Health Company Profile

Teladoc Health, Inc provides virtual healthcare services worldwide. The company operates through Teladoc Health Integrated Care and BetterHelp segments. The Integrated Care segment offers virtual medical services, including general medical, expert medical, specialty medical, chronic condition management, and mental health, as well as enabling technologies and enterprise telehealth solutions for hospitals and health systems.

