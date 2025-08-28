Tenable Holdings, Inc. $TENB Shares Bought by Hsbc Holdings PLC

Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its stake in Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB – Free Report) by 7.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 71,629 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,686 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned 0.06% of Tenable worth $2,462,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TENB. Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in Tenable during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,330,000. Shapiro Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tenable by 647.5% during the 4th quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC now owns 1,060,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,745,000 after purchasing an additional 918,235 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tenable by 47.6% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,687,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,031,000 after purchasing an additional 544,375 shares in the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Tenable by 904.0% in the 4th quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 417,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,427,000 after purchasing an additional 375,581 shares during the period. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Tenable during the fourth quarter worth $10,641,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.06% of the company’s stock.

Tenable Stock Performance

NASDAQ TENB opened at $30.58 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $32.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -82.65 and a beta of 0.76. Tenable Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $28.51 and a fifty-two week high of $45.44.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Tenable ( NASDAQ:TENB Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.04. Tenable had a negative return on equity of 3.32% and a negative net margin of 4.74%.The business had revenue of $247.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $242.15 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.31 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. Tenable has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.450-1.530 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 0.360-0.370 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Tenable Holdings, Inc. will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on TENB. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Tenable from $30.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Tenable from $44.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Tenable from $33.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $45.00 target price (up previously from $40.00) on shares of Tenable in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price target on Tenable from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $41.06.

Insider Transactions at Tenable

In other news, insider Barron Anschutz sold 1,261 shares of Tenable stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.25, for a total transaction of $38,145.25. Following the sale, the insider owned 59,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,804,261.25. The trade was a 2.07% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Stephen A. Vintz sold 29,196 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.25, for a total value of $883,179.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 358,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,858,207.25. The trade was a 7.52% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 59,927 shares of company stock worth $1,815,537 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Tenable Profile

Tenable Holdings, Inc provides cyber exposure solutions for in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. Its platforms include Tenable Vulnerability Management, a cloud-delivered software as a service that provides organizations with a risk-based view of traditional and modern attack surfaces; Tenable Cloud Security, a cloud-native cloud security solutions for security teams to continuously assess the security posture; Tenable Identity Exposure, a solution to secure Active Directory environments; Tenable Web App Scanning, which provides scanning for modern web applications; Tenable Lumin Exposure View, a measurement tool; Tenable Attack Surface Management, an external attack surface management solution; Tenable Security Center, an on-premises solution that provides a risk-based view of an organization’s IT, security and compliance posture; and Tenable OT Security, an operational technology security solution which provides threat detection, asset tracking, vulnerability management, and configuration control capabilities.

