Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) CEO Marc Casper Sells 10,000 Shares

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Get Free Report) CEO Marc Casper sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.96, for a total transaction of $5,009,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 115,174 shares in the company, valued at $57,697,567.04. The trade was a 7.99% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Shares of TMO opened at $488.47 on Thursday. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $385.46 and a fifty-two week high of $627.88. The company has a market capitalization of $184.45 billion, a PE ratio of 28.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.74. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $448.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $455.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.93.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 23rd. The medical research company reported $5.36 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.22 by $0.14. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 16.82% and a net margin of 15.24%.The business had revenue of $10.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.68 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $5.37 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. Thermo Fisher Scientific has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 5.460-5.510 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 22.220-22.840 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 23.28 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 15th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.95%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on TMO. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $460.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Raymond James Financial restated an “outperform” rating and set a $535.00 price objective (up from $525.00) on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Hsbc Global Res cut Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Wall Street Zen lowered Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, August 10th. Finally, Scotiabank raised Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $590.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 11th. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $593.00.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Thermo Fisher Scientific

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TMO. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. purchased a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 137.5% during the first quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 57 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Ameriflex Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Anderson Financial Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Keystone Global Partners LLC acquired a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.23% of the company’s stock.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services in the North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases; and solutions include biosciences, genetic sciences, and bio production to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

