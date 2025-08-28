Thomas Donald Brisbin Sells 117,595 Shares of Willdan Group (NASDAQ:WLDN) Stock

Willdan Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WLDN – Get Free Report) Director Thomas Donald Brisbin sold 117,595 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.72, for a total value of $12,784,928.40. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 70,696 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,686,069.12. This trade represents a 62.45% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Thomas Donald Brisbin also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 25th, Thomas Donald Brisbin sold 5,182 shares of Willdan Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.15, for a total value of $612,253.30.

On Thursday, August 21st, Thomas Donald Brisbin sold 125,000 shares of Willdan Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.42, for a total value of $13,052,500.00.

On Wednesday, August 20th, Thomas Donald Brisbin sold 7,405 shares of Willdan Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.19, for a total value of $771,526.95.

On Monday, August 18th, Thomas Donald Brisbin sold 130,082 shares of Willdan Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.69, for a total transaction of $14,268,694.58.

Willdan Group Price Performance

WLDN opened at $116.26 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $85.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $57.31. Willdan Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $30.43 and a twelve month high of $121.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.64 and a beta of 1.31.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Willdan Group

Analyst Ratings Changes

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Willdan Group by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 7,615 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $476,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Willdan Group by 15.6% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,419 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP increased its position in shares of Willdan Group by 3.3% in the second quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 6,925 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $433,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Willdan Group by 4.5% in the second quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,091 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $443,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Willdan Group by 3.9% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,526 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $347,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. 72.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WLDN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Research upgraded Willdan Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 21st. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $103.00 price objective (up previously from $62.00) on shares of Willdan Group in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. Finally, Wedbush lifted their target price on Willdan Group from $85.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and two have issued a Buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Willdan Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.50.

About Willdan Group

Willdan Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides professional, technical, and consulting services primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Energy, and Engineering and Consulting. The Energy segment offers comprehensive audit and surveys, program design and implementation, master planning, demand reduction, grid optimization, benchmarking analyses, design engineering, construction management, performance contracting, installation, alternative financing, measurement and verification services, and software and data analytics, as well as energy consulting and engineering, turnkey facility and infrastructure projects, and customer support services.

