Toronto Dominion Bank (The) $TD Shares Sold by Wellington Management Group LLP

Wellington Management Group LLP cut its stake in Toronto Dominion Bank (The) (NYSE:TD – Free Report) (TSE:TD) by 6.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 194,841 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 12,670 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP’s holdings in Toronto Dominion Bank were worth $11,674,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Toronto Dominion Bank by 0.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 74,634,839 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,472,194,000 after buying an additional 516,288 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc increased its position in Toronto Dominion Bank by 0.4% in the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 37,035,579 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,218,918,000 after buying an additional 162,563 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in Toronto Dominion Bank by 4.5% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 29,252,736 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,752,806,000 after buying an additional 1,262,062 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in Toronto Dominion Bank by 1.5% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 12,396,341 shares of the bank’s stock worth $743,037,000 after buying an additional 181,781 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Toronto Dominion Bank by 93.9% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 12,216,411 shares of the bank’s stock worth $732,252,000 after buying an additional 5,917,078 shares during the period. 52.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Toronto Dominion Bank alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on TD shares. Zacks Research lowered Toronto Dominion Bank from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. Wall Street Zen raised Toronto Dominion Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 24th. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price target on Toronto Dominion Bank from $87.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 23rd. Scotiabank initiated coverage on Toronto Dominion Bank in a report on Thursday, May 15th. They set a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Desjardins raised Toronto Dominion Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $93.00.

Toronto Dominion Bank Price Performance

NYSE:TD opened at $76.19 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $73.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $66.31. The firm has a market cap of $130.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.17, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.84. Toronto Dominion Bank has a 52-week low of $51.25 and a 52-week high of $76.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Toronto Dominion Bank Profile

(Free Report)

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Canadian Personal and Commercial Banking, U.S. Retail, Wealth Management and Insurance, and Wholesale Banking.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Toronto Dominion Bank (The) (NYSE:TD – Free Report) (TSE:TD).

Receive News & Ratings for Toronto Dominion Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toronto Dominion Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.