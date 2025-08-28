Transcontinental (TSE:TCL.A) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Transcontinental Inc. (TSE:TCL.A – Get Free Report) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$19.25 and traded as high as C$20.17. Transcontinental shares last traded at C$20.12, with a volume of 44,383 shares trading hands.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on TCL.A shares. Scotiabank lowered Transcontinental from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from C$22.00 to C$23.25 in a report on Friday, June 6th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Transcontinental from C$20.00 to C$23.00 in a report on Friday, June 6th. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their target price on Transcontinental from C$24.00 to C$25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 6th. TD Securities upped their target price on Transcontinental from C$23.00 to C$26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 6th. Finally, National Bankshares upped their target price on Transcontinental from C$23.00 to C$24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$23.71.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$20.13 and a 200-day moving average price of C$19.25. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.13, a P/E/G ratio of 6.05 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.12.

Transcontinental, or TC Transcontinental, is a Canadian printer and flexible packaging provider that operates in three segments: packaging, printing, and other. Its packaging segment features the production of different plastic products geared toward consumer goods. Production plants specialize in extrusion, lamination, printing, and converting.

