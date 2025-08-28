Travis Boersma Sells 787,681 Shares of Dutch Bros (NYSE:BROS) Stock

Dutch Bros Inc. (NYSE:BROS – Get Free Report) Chairman Travis Boersma sold 787,681 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.94, for a total transaction of $54,302,728.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman owned 975,031 shares in the company, valued at approximately $67,218,637.14. The trade was a 44.69% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Travis Boersma also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, August 22nd, Travis Boersma sold 1,250,371 shares of Dutch Bros stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.17, for a total transaction of $81,486,678.07.
- On Thursday, August 21st, Travis Boersma sold 461,948 shares of Dutch Bros stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.07, for a total transaction of $29,135,060.36.
Dutch Bros Price Performance
Shares of BROS stock opened at $73.25 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 155.86, a P/E/G ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 2.63. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $64.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $65.94. Dutch Bros Inc. has a one year low of $30.30 and a one year high of $86.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.42.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several equities research analysts have weighed in on BROS shares. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Dutch Bros from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $84.00 price objective (up from $80.00) on shares of Dutch Bros in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Melius Research raised shares of Dutch Bros to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 14th. CICC Research initiated coverage on shares of Dutch Bros in a report on Monday, June 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Dutch Bros from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have given a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Dutch Bros presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $79.76.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Berkshire Capital Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Dutch Bros during the 1st quarter worth approximately $6,438,000. Jump Financial LLC boosted its stake in Dutch Bros by 47.3% in the first quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 223,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,816,000 after acquiring an additional 71,834 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Dutch Bros in the fourth quarter worth $267,000. West Michigan Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dutch Bros during the first quarter worth $401,000. Finally, Cherry Creek Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Dutch Bros by 63.9% during the 1st quarter. Cherry Creek Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 21,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,312,000 after purchasing an additional 8,282 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.54% of the company’s stock.
Dutch Bros Company Profile
Dutch Bros Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates and franchises drive-thru shops in the United States. The company operates through Company-Operated Shops and Franchising and Other segments. It serves through company-operated shops and online channels under Dutch Bros; Dutch Bros Coffee; Dutch Bros Rebel; Dutch Bros; and Blue Rebel brands.
