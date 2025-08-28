Travis Boersma Sells 787,681 Shares of Dutch Bros (NYSE:BROS) Stock

Dutch Bros Inc. (NYSE:BROS – Get Free Report) Chairman Travis Boersma sold 787,681 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.94, for a total transaction of $54,302,728.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman owned 975,031 shares in the company, valued at approximately $67,218,637.14. The trade was a 44.69% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Travis Boersma also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, August 22nd, Travis Boersma sold 1,250,371 shares of Dutch Bros stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.17, for a total transaction of $81,486,678.07.

On Thursday, August 21st, Travis Boersma sold 461,948 shares of Dutch Bros stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.07, for a total transaction of $29,135,060.36.

Dutch Bros Price Performance

Shares of BROS stock opened at $73.25 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 155.86, a P/E/G ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 2.63. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $64.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $65.94. Dutch Bros Inc. has a one year low of $30.30 and a one year high of $86.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.42.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Dutch Bros ( NYSE:BROS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $415.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $403.24 million. Dutch Bros had a net margin of 3.94% and a return on equity of 8.86%. The company’s revenue was up 28.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.19 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Dutch Bros Inc. will post 0.57 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on BROS shares. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Dutch Bros from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $84.00 price objective (up from $80.00) on shares of Dutch Bros in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Melius Research raised shares of Dutch Bros to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 14th. CICC Research initiated coverage on shares of Dutch Bros in a report on Monday, June 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Dutch Bros from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have given a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Dutch Bros presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $79.76.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Berkshire Capital Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Dutch Bros during the 1st quarter worth approximately $6,438,000. Jump Financial LLC boosted its stake in Dutch Bros by 47.3% in the first quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 223,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,816,000 after acquiring an additional 71,834 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Dutch Bros in the fourth quarter worth $267,000. West Michigan Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dutch Bros during the first quarter worth $401,000. Finally, Cherry Creek Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Dutch Bros by 63.9% during the 1st quarter. Cherry Creek Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 21,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,312,000 after purchasing an additional 8,282 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.54% of the company’s stock.

Dutch Bros Company Profile

Dutch Bros Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates and franchises drive-thru shops in the United States. The company operates through Company-Operated Shops and Franchising and Other segments. It serves through company-operated shops and online channels under Dutch Bros; Dutch Bros Coffee; Dutch Bros Rebel; Dutch Bros; and Blue Rebel brands.

