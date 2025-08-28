UBS Group Raises MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) Price Target to $310.00

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Free Report) had its target price upped by UBS Group from $240.00 to $310.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on MDB. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $270.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their target price on shares of MongoDB from $295.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of MongoDB in a research report on Thursday, June 26th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of MongoDB from $275.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of MongoDB from $215.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-seven have assigned a Buy rating and ten have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, MongoDB presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $307.71.

MongoDB Stock Up 38.0%

NASDAQ MDB opened at $295.70 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.16 billion, a PE ratio of -301.73 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $218.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $206.87. MongoDB has a 12-month low of $140.78 and a 12-month high of $370.00.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 4th. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.35. MongoDB had a negative net margin of 3.54% and a negative return on equity of 1.76%. The firm had revenue of $549.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $527.49 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.51 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. MongoDB has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.940-3.120 EPS. Q2 2026 guidance at 0.620-0.660 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that MongoDB will post -1.78 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at MongoDB

In related news, Director Dwight A. Merriman sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.00, for a total transaction of $245,000.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 1,104,316 shares in the company, valued at $270,557,420. This represents a 0.09% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Hope F. Cochran sold 1,174 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.08, for a total transaction of $236,067.92. Following the transaction, the director owned 21,096 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,241,983.68. The trade was a 5.27% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 51,416 shares of company stock valued at $11,936,656. 3.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. 111 Capital acquired a new position in MongoDB during the 4th quarter valued at about $390,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its position in MongoDB by 52.6% during the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 2,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $461,000 after purchasing an additional 907 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in MongoDB by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 7,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,359,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in MongoDB during the 1st quarter valued at about $263,000. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its position in MongoDB by 57.2% during the 1st quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares during the period. 89.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MongoDB Company Profile

MongoDB, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company provides MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premises, or in a hybrid environment; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

