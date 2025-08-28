United Fire Group, Inc $UFCS Shares Sold by Invesco Ltd.

Invesco Ltd. cut its stake in shares of United Fire Group, Inc (NASDAQ:UFCS – Free Report) by 7.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 166,172 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 13,900 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in United Fire Group were worth $4,895,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of UFCS. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in United Fire Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $980,000. Barclays PLC lifted its position in United Fire Group by 122.4% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 98,712 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,809,000 after acquiring an additional 54,332 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in United Fire Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $60,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in United Fire Group by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,405,320 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $39,981,000 after acquiring an additional 55,616 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Department of Treasury lifted its position in United Fire Group by 83.6% during the 4th quarter. State of Tennessee Department of Treasury now owns 10,247 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $292,000 after acquiring an additional 4,666 shares in the last quarter. 62.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get United Fire Group alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

UFCS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Jones Trading boosted their price target on United Fire Group from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 11th. Zacks Research raised United Fire Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised United Fire Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has given a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.50.

United Fire Group Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ UFCS opened at $31.23 on Thursday. United Fire Group, Inc has a twelve month low of $19.19 and a twelve month high of $32.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a market capitalization of $796.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.90 and a beta of 0.53. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.04.

United Fire Group (NASDAQ:UFCS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The insurance provider reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $314.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $337.99 million. United Fire Group had a return on equity of 11.84% and a net margin of 6.94%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that United Fire Group, Inc will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current year.

United Fire Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 12th. Investors of record on Friday, August 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.0%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 29th. United Fire Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.23%.

United Fire Group Profile

(Free Report)

United Fire Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance for individuals and businesses in the United States. The company offers commercial and personal lines of property and casualty insurance; and reinsurance coverage for property and casualty insurance. Its commercial lines include fire and allied lines, other liability, automobile, workers’ compensation, fidelity and surety coverage, and other insurance products; and personal lines comprise automobile, and fire and allied lines coverage, including homeowners, as well as provides assumed reinsurance products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UFCS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Fire Group, Inc (NASDAQ:UFCS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for United Fire Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Fire Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.