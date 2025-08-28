United Maritime (NASDAQ:USEA) vs. DHT (NYSE:DHT) Critical Contrast

United Maritime (NASDAQ:USEA – Get Free Report) and DHT (NYSE:DHT – Get Free Report) are both small-cap transportation companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and dividends.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

1.6% of United Maritime shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 58.5% of DHT shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.6% of DHT shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares United Maritime and DHT’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets United Maritime -14.64% -9.88% -3.45% DHT 36.58% 16.36% 11.83%

Volatility and Risk

Analyst Ratings

United Maritime has a beta of 0.92, suggesting that its share price is 8% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, DHT has a beta of 0.02, suggesting that its share price is 98% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for United Maritime and DHT, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score United Maritime 0 0 0 0 0.00 DHT 0 3 3 1 2.71

DHT has a consensus target price of $12.94, indicating a potential upside of 11.89%. Given DHT’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe DHT is more favorable than United Maritime.

Dividends

United Maritime pays an annual dividend of $0.12 per share and has a dividend yield of 7.1%. DHT pays an annual dividend of $0.96 per share and has a dividend yield of 8.3%. United Maritime pays out -16.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. DHT pays out 81.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares United Maritime and DHT”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio United Maritime $45.44 million 0.34 -$3.38 million ($0.72) -2.36 DHT $571.77 million 3.25 $181.38 million $1.18 9.80

DHT has higher revenue and earnings than United Maritime. United Maritime is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than DHT, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

DHT beats United Maritime on 15 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About United Maritime

United Maritime Corporation, a shipping company, offers seaborne transportation services worldwide. It operates a fleet of eight dry bulk vessels comprising three Panamax, three Capesize, and two Kamsarmax vessels with an aggregate cargo-carrying capacity of approximately 922,054 dwt. The company was incorporated in 2022 and is based in Glyfada, Greece.

About DHT

DHT Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates crude oil tankers primarily in Monaco, Singapore, and Norway. The company also offers technical management services. As of March 15, 2024, it had a fleet of 24 very large crude carriers. The company was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

