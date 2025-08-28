Verint Systems Inc. $VRNT Shares Bought by Hsbc Holdings PLC

Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its stake in shares of Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT – Free Report) by 31.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 108,065 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,859 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned 0.17% of Verint Systems worth $1,915,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VRNT. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Verint Systems by 14,079.2% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,403 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 3,379 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Verint Systems during the first quarter worth about $94,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in shares of Verint Systems by 916.9% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 5,837 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 5,263 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new stake in shares of Verint Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $201,000. Finally, Bayesian Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Verint Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $209,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Verint Systems stock opened at $20.38 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.85, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.46. Verint Systems Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.15 and a fifty-two week high of $34.80. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $20.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.70.

Verint Systems ( NASDAQ:VRNT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 4th. The technology company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $173.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $194.61 million. Verint Systems had a net margin of 7.66% and a return on equity of 12.35%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.59 earnings per share. Verint Systems has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.930-2.930 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Verint Systems Inc. will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Verint Systems in a research report on Wednesday, June 4th. TD Cowen lowered Verint Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $20.50 target price (down from $29.00) on shares of Verint Systems in a research report on Tuesday. Rosenblatt Securities lowered Verint Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $20.50 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered Verint Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.71.

Verint Systems Inc provides customer engagement solutions worldwide. It offers forecasting and scheduling, channels and routing, knowledge management, fraud and security solutions, quality and compliance, analytics and insights, real-time assistance, self-services, financial compliance, and voice pf the consumer solutions.

