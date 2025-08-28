Vivendi (EPA:VIV) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Shares of Vivendi SE (EPA:VIV – Get Free Report) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of €2.89 ($3.36) and traded as high as €3.16 ($3.68). Vivendi shares last traded at €3.13 ($3.64), with a volume of 1,938,122 shares traded.
Vivendi Price Performance
The stock has a 50-day moving average price of €3.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €2.89.
Vivendi Company Profile
Vivendi SE operates as an entertainment, media, and communication company in France, the rest of Europe, the Americas, Asia/Oceania, and Africa. It operates through Canal+ Group, Lagardère, Havas, Prisma Media, Gameloft, Vivendi Village, New Initiatives, and Generosity and Solidarity segments. The Canal+ Group segment publishes and distributes premium and thematic pay-TV and free-to-air channels; and produces, sells, and distributes movies and TV series.
