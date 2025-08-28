Wellington Management Group LLP Acquires 221,332 Shares of Antero Midstream Corporation $AM

Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Antero Midstream Corporation (NYSE:AM – Free Report) by 64.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 563,040 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 221,332 shares during the quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP’s holdings in Antero Midstream were worth $10,135,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Transce3nd LLC bought a new position in shares of Antero Midstream during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. UMB Bank n.a. raised its holdings in shares of Antero Midstream by 170.8% during the first quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 3,469 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 2,188 shares in the last quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group raised its holdings in shares of Antero Midstream by 41.2% during the first quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 4,551 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 1,328 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in shares of Antero Midstream by 34.0% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 8,537 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $154,000 after acquiring an additional 2,165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Antero Midstream during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $159,000. Institutional investors own 53.97% of the company’s stock.

Antero Midstream Stock Performance

Antero Midstream stock opened at $17.74 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The company has a market capitalization of $8.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.67 and a beta of 0.97. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $17.93 and its 200 day moving average is $17.60. Antero Midstream Corporation has a twelve month low of $14.06 and a twelve month high of $19.08.

Antero Midstream Dividend Announcement

Antero Midstream ( NYSE:AM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The pipeline company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $305.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $292.70 million. Antero Midstream had a return on equity of 21.67% and a net margin of 39.53%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.23 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Antero Midstream Corporation will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 23rd were paid a $0.225 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 23rd. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.1%. Antero Midstream’s dividend payout ratio is presently 94.74%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Antero Midstream from $15.50 to $17.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 18th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Antero Midstream from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Wall Street Zen raised Antero Midstream from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Antero Midstream from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Finally, Zacks Research raised Antero Midstream from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.50.

Insider Buying and Selling at Antero Midstream

In related news, insider Sheri Pearce sold 39,155 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.51, for a total value of $685,604.05. Following the sale, the insider owned 106,489 shares in the company, valued at $1,864,622.39. This represents a 26.88% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.86% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Antero Midstream Profile

(Free Report)

Antero Midstream Corporation owns, operates, and develops midstream energy assets in the Appalachian Basin. It operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Water Handling. The Gathering and Processing segment includes a network of gathering pipelines and compressor stations that collects and processes production from Antero Resources' wells in West Virginia and Ohio.

Featured Articles

