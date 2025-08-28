Wellington Management Group LLP Acquires 22,190 Shares of Camtek Ltd. $CAMT

Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Camtek Ltd. (NASDAQ:CAMT – Free Report) by 14.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 170,780 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,190 shares during the quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP’s holdings in Camtek were worth $10,013,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CAMT. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd grew its stake in shares of Camtek by 27.8% during the 1st quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 2,134,671 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $123,622,000 after acquiring an additional 464,671 shares in the last quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Camtek in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,956,000. Phoenix Financial Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Camtek by 266.0% in the 1st quarter. Phoenix Financial Ltd. now owns 469,178 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,740,000 after buying an additional 341,000 shares during the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Camtek by 27.6% in the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,448,441 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $84,922,000 after buying an additional 312,988 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Noked Israel Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Camtek by 132.8% in the 4th quarter. Noked Israel Ltd now owns 348,054 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,112,000 after buying an additional 198,554 shares during the last quarter. 41.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Camtek stock opened at $86.90 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 5.41 and a quick ratio of 4.38. The company has a market capitalization of $3.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.31. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $87.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $74.80. Camtek Ltd. has a 1 year low of $47.41 and a 1 year high of $110.73.

Camtek ( NASDAQ:CAMT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.79. The firm had revenue of $123.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $121.57 million. Camtek had a return on equity of 23.95% and a net margin of 28.36%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.66 EPS. Camtek has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. Research analysts forecast that Camtek Ltd. will post 2.93 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on CAMT shares. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $80.00 price objective on Camtek and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 24th. Zacks Research raised Camtek to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 11th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Camtek from $80.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Camtek from $82.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Camtek from $84.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 7th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Camtek currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.10.

Camtek Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells inspection and metrology equipment for semiconductor industry. The company provides Eagle-i, a system that delivers 2D inspection and metrology capabilities; Eagle-AP, which addresses the advanced packaging market using software and hardware technologies that deliver superior 2D and 3D inspection and metrology capabilities on the same platform; and Golden Eagle, a panel inspection and metrology system to address the challenges fanout wafer level packaging applications.

