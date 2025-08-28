Wellington Management Group LLP Boosts Stock Position in Archer Aviation Inc. $ACHR

Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in Archer Aviation Inc. (NYSE:ACHR – Free Report) by 5.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,722,771 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 90,812 shares during the quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP owned approximately 0.32% of Archer Aviation worth $12,249,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Archer Aviation by 32.5% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,108,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,101,000 after purchasing an additional 762,398 shares during the period. Watts Gwilliam & Co. LLC increased its stake in Archer Aviation by 524.2% in the 1st quarter. Watts Gwilliam & Co. LLC now owns 100,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $715,000 after buying an additional 84,400 shares during the period. Algert Global LLC bought a new stake in Archer Aviation during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,527,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. boosted its position in Archer Aviation by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 842,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,990,000 after buying an additional 98,966 shares during the period. Finally, Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in Archer Aviation in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. 59.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on ACHR shares. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Archer Aviation in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 price objective on shares of Archer Aviation in a research note on Tuesday, August 12th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Archer Aviation in a report on Thursday, July 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Archer Aviation in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of Archer Aviation in a research report on Tuesday, August 12th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $13.43.

Archer Aviation stock opened at $9.16 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 22.30, a current ratio of 22.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market cap of $5.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.78 and a beta of 3.08. The business has a fifty day moving average of $10.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.40. Archer Aviation Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.82 and a twelve month high of $13.92.

Archer Aviation (NYSE:ACHR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.12). On average, analysts forecast that Archer Aviation Inc. will post -1.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CTO Thomas Paul Muniz sold 86,133 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.83, for a total transaction of $846,687.39. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer owned 1,327,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,049,020.27. This represents a 6.09% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Eric Lentell sold 48,936 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.83, for a total transaction of $481,040.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 47,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $467,101.94. This trade represents a 50.74% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 283,964 shares of company stock valued at $2,865,206. Corporate insiders own 7.65% of the company’s stock.

Archer Aviation Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in designs, develops, and operates electric vertical takeoff and landing aircraft for use in urban air mobility. The company was formerly known as Atlas Crest Investment Corp. and changed its name to Archer Aviation Inc The company is headquartered in San Jose, California.

