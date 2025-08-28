Wellington Management Group LLP Buys 125,030 Shares of Ameresco, Inc. $AMRC

Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC – Free Report) by 12.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,100,116 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 125,030 shares during the quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP owned 2.09% of Ameresco worth $13,289,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AMRC. Bandera Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ameresco by 125.2% during the 1st quarter. Bandera Partners LLC now owns 734,355 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $8,871,000 after purchasing an additional 408,257 shares during the period. Gagnon Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ameresco by 69.6% during the 1st quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC now owns 968,528 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $11,700,000 after purchasing an additional 397,326 shares during the period. CenterBook Partners LP bought a new position in shares of Ameresco during the 1st quarter worth about $3,850,000. Rock Point Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ameresco by 97.7% during the 1st quarter. Rock Point Advisors LLC now owns 516,971 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,245,000 after purchasing an additional 255,538 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Ameresco by 22.7% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,159,757 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,230,000 after acquiring an additional 214,918 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Ameresco alerts:

Ameresco Price Performance

Shares of Ameresco stock opened at $24.61 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 2.27. Ameresco, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.49 and a 1-year high of $39.68. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $18.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.21.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Ameresco ( NYSE:AMRC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $472.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $415.30 million. Ameresco had a net margin of 3.34% and a return on equity of 7.00%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.10 earnings per share. Ameresco has set its FY 2025 guidance at 0.700-0.900 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Ameresco, Inc. will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AMRC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group raised shares of Ameresco from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $11.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Monday, August 18th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Ameresco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on shares of Ameresco from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Ameresco from $11.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler set a $21.00 target price on shares of Ameresco and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Ameresco presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.33.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Ameresco

About Ameresco

(Free Report)

Ameresco, Inc, a clean technology integrator, provides a portfolio of energy efficiency and renewable energy supply solutions in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Regions, U.S. Federal, Canada, Europe, Alternative Fuels, and All Other segments. The company offers energy efficiency, infrastructure upgrades, energy security and resilience, asset sustainability, and renewable energy solutions for businesses and organizations.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ameresco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameresco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.