Wellington Management Group LLP Buys 2,252,957 Shares of New Gold Inc. $NGD

Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of New Gold Inc. (NYSE:NGD – Free Report) by 198.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,386,617 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,252,957 shares during the quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP’s holdings in New Gold were worth $12,518,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL bought a new position in shares of New Gold during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Cary Street Partners Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of New Gold during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of New Gold during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of New Gold during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Nwam LLC bought a new position in shares of New Gold during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Institutional investors own 42.82% of the company’s stock.

Get New Gold alerts:

New Gold Price Performance

NGD opened at $5.69 on Thursday. New Gold Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.31 and a 12-month high of $5.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.04. The company has a market capitalization of $4.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.77 and a beta of 0.38.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have commented on NGD shares. Raymond James Financial raised New Gold to a “hold” rating and set a $4.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 30th. National Bankshares reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of New Gold in a research report on Tuesday, June 24th. CIBC upped their price objective on New Gold from $5.50 to $6.25 and gave the company an “outperformer” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of New Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have given a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, New Gold presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4.38.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on NGD

New Gold Profile

(Free Report)

New Gold Inc, an intermediate gold mining company, develops and operates of mineral properties in Canada. It primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company’s principal operating properties include 100% interest in the Rainy River mine located in Northwestern Ontario, Canada; and New Afton project situated in South-Central British Columbia.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NGD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for New Gold Inc. (NYSE:NGD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for New Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.